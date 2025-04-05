Vicky Jain Breaks Silence On Ankita Lokhande’s Pregnancy Rumors: “Ab Bas Kabhi Bhi Khush Khabri…”

IT couple of Indian television Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are winning hearts with their stint in the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs. From facing ups and downs inside the Bigg Boss house to stealing the spotlight with their chemistry, both have made us believe they are true ‘couple’ goals as Ankita and Vicky always stand by each other’s side. And for the lovely couple, fans are excited to see their babies. Amidst the expectations, rumors were all over the internet about Ankita’s pregnancy, and now Vicky finally broke the silence in an exclusive interview with IWMBuzz.

When questioned about Ankita’s pregnancy rumors, fans’ excitement, and their baby planning, Vicky Jain said, “Dekho baby toh kerna hi hai, baby se jyada special humari me aur koi chiz hogi nahi aur hum dono bahot bahot excited hai. Mere khayal se plan kya ab bas plan chalu hai, shadi ho gayi hai, shadi hone hi ek planning hai iska bad Ab Kabhi Bhi Khush Khabri Hume Bhi Milegi aur shayad sabko bhi.”

Talking about season 2 of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, Vicky revealed that this time, he is using his seriousness while Ankita’s taste sense is helping them win stars. He also highlights that the bond with the new cast and members is good, and it is fun to shoot.

Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with Vicky Jain on 14 December 2021 in grand wedding ceremony.