Ankita Lokhande’s Floral Saree With Bold Blouse Is Perfect For Summer Wedding – See Pics

Ankita Lokhande is currently winning hearts with her appearance in the show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2, where she often embraces her look in a saree, channeling her unbound love for sarees. Yet again, the actress picked a saree embracing her ethnicity but in a bold and statement look that serves ‘goals’ for summer weddings. Take a look at the pictures below.

Oh, so breathtaking! Ankita knows how to create masterpieces wherever she goes. This time, the actress treated the fashion enthusiast with her impeccable saree choice, exuding confidence and charm. She wore a floral-printed saree and looked as gorgeous as ever.

The navy blue saree, adored with huge white floral patterns in a refreshing look, exudes effortless grace that looks perfect for daytime ceremonies. The lightweight fabric makes it perfect for dealing with scorching summer, while the refreshing print creates a graceful vibe. To complement her six-yard elegance, Ankita picked a blue blouse featuring full sleeves with a low neckline designed to elevate her height, making her look taller.

But wait, that’s not all! Ankita tied her hair in a neat and uneven messy bun, allowing her facial structure to create an edgy look. However, she rocked her look with the huge silver and diamond earrings. Her minimal makeup, nude pink lips, and mesmerizing eyes made her look stunning, serving ‘goals’ to become the center of attraction with something different.