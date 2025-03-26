Hina Khan’s Ethereal Salwar Suit To Make Eid Celebration Special

Hina Khan is a queen, and no one can deny it when it comes to nailing traditional charm in ethereal salwar suits. From anarkali to co-ord set, she has different collections in her wardrobe. And if you wish to make Eid special. Take cues from the picks below.

1) Blue Kurta And Pajama

Hina’s look is perfect for those who love to keep it simple yet stylish. The actress picked a royal blue silk kurta featuring broad golden collar embroidery resonating with Kashmiri style, adding a traditional touch. She teamed it with a matching plain loose pajama with embroidery around the edges. With huge dangles and glittery makeup, the actress rocked her look.

2) Anarkali Look

Grab attention this Eid with the anarkali look. The outfit is a true masterpiece in itself. The maroon drape has abstract patchwork, glittery sequins, floral patterns, beads, and intricate threadwork defining true craftsmanship. With a plain creamy dupatta, she looked royal. Her nose ring, huge earrings, pretty pink makeup, and bold eyes rocked her look.

3) Pink Regal Anarkali

Make a statement this festive season like Hina’s this link anarkali look. The actress wore a baby pink anarkali embellished with intricate designs teamed with classic brocade bottoms. She draped her matching dupatta on one side while carrying a scarf on her other hand, making a royal appearance.