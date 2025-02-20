Hina Khan’s unique response to cancer controversy, check out

Hina Khan, who recently shared her stage three breast cancer diagnosis, continues to inspire with her determination. Through social media, she expressed gratitude for those who have faced similar battles, calling them her true sources of motivation.

In a recent post, Hina reflected on a moment from a previous reel where she spoke about Sanjay Dutt’s cancer journey. She revealed that the elderly man in a wheelchair beside him was Dr. Suresh Advani, a pioneering oncologist in India. She credited him for valuable guidance in her own journey.

Recalling their conversations, Hina shared that Dr. Advani advised her to maintain a sense of normalcy during treatment. He encouraged her to continue working, walk regularly, and engage in daily activities as long as her body allowed. She highlighted how many cancer patients take chemotherapy and still commute via local trains to keep up with work.

“These people are my real heroes,” she wrote, emphasizing that their resilience fuels her determination. She acknowledged the harsh realities of chemotherapy, mentioning the pain, sleepless nights, and emotional weight that come with it. Despite these struggles, she believes in the power of mindset, stating, “90% of the cancer battle is mental, and 10% is physical. It’s about striking the right balance.”

Hina’s words also seemed like a measured yet firm response to Rozlyn Khan, who had previously questioned how someone undergoing chemotherapy could stay active. While Hina never addressed these remarks directly, her post made it clear that strength comes in different forms, and perseverance is a personal journey.

Instead of engaging in unnecessary debates, Hina has remained focused on her work and personal growth, using her platform to uplift and motivate others battling the same fight.