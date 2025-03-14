Jannat Zubair To Hina Khan: Game Up Your Iftar & Eid Glam In Traditional Attires

Ramzan ends on the last day of this month, and Muslims will celebrate Eid on 31 March 2025. As the festive season is here, you might be wondering what to wear. So we have gathered some amazing traditional attires inspired by the top stars, from Jannat Zubair to Hina Khan.

1) Jannat Zubair

For those who love vibrant colors, Jannat’s red anarkali is a perfect choice. The heavily embroidered anarkali has intricate threadwork with golden embellishments teamed with a matching dupatta, making it a regal choice. With a green emerald necklace, Jannat rocked this look perfect for the Eid celebration.

2) Reem Shaikh

Beating the trends of minimalism, Reem here pulled a sleek yet elegant look. She wore a plain white anarkali kurta, which she styled with a see-through golden sequins-embellished dupatta. What made her look elegant were her beautiful accessories, including motif jhumkas and maan tika with bold black eyes. So, are you taking cues?

3) Arishfa Khan

If you love decency, Arishfa’s simple kurta pajama is an ideal pick. The chocolate brown suit features chikankari work, giving her statement style. With her open hairstyle and beautiful earrings, she rocked her look effortlessly with grace.

4) Hina Khan

For the one who loves to add fun to the festival, Hina’s anarkali look defines you the best. The actress picked a yellow lehenga featuring beautiful yellow, green, and pink floral and leaf prints, creating a playful mood. With a decent neckline and full sleeves, this anarkali has some sparkling details, making it look wow. With a long layered jhumka, Hina completed her festive vibe.