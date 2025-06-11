Balika Vadhu Fame Avika Gor Gets Engaged to Long-Time Boyfriend Milind Chandwani

Avika Gor, who made a place in the hearts of people as the innocent ‘Anandi’ of Balika Vadhu, has now started a new life in her real life. Avika has got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Milind Chandwani. Pictures of the roka ceremony of both are becoming very viral on the internet.

After being with each other for about six years, Avika and Milind finally gave a new name to their relationship. Avika shared some glimpses of the roka on her Instagram on 11 June 2025. The bonding and love between the two is clearly visible in the pictures.

In the roka ceremony, Avika wore a soft pink colored silk saree, which had a silver border and small colorful motifs. Milind wore an ivory sherwani with a sleeveless jacket with pink detailing. In the first picture, both of them are seen laughing out loud, while in the second picture, Avika kisses Milind on the cheek and Milind holds her in his arms.

Along with her post, Avika also wrote an emotional note, “He asked.. I smiled, I cried (in that order and screamed the easiest YES of my life!?..I’m full filmy – background score, slow-mo dreams, mascara running and all.

He’s logical, calm, and “let’s carry a first-aid kit just in case.” I manifest drama. He manages it. And somehow, we just… Fit. So when he asked, the heroine in me took over — arms in the air, tears in my eyes, and zero network in my brain. Because of real love? It may not always be perfect. But, It. Is. Magical. #Engaged #Rokafied”

Milind also commented on Avika’s post in a funny way, “Plot Twist: The real background music was my heartbeat going at 200 BPM. You said yes, and suddenly every filmy line started making sense. Tu drama hai, main direction, aao best picture banaein.”

In an old interview, Avika had talked about her age difference with Milind and said that there is an age difference of 6 years between them. However, she also said that they did not take any decision in a hurry, rather they were friends for the first several months and after that their relationship progressed slowly.

Avika’s name has also been linked with her Sasural Simar Ka co-actor Manish Raisinghan. However, both of them later distanced themselves from each other calling it a rumour and focused on their respective careers.

Now fans are eagerly waiting for the marriage of this beautiful couple.