From Parth Samthaan To Mallika Singh: Indian TV Actors And Their South Movie Debut

We are witnessing TV actors trying their luck in South movies. From Parth Samthaan to Mallika Singh, TV’s young brigade is gearing up for their South debuts.

The Indian film industry has transformed itself in the last few years. Well, we have seen South actors featured in Bollywood movies. We are also witnessing TV actors trying their luck in South movies. From Parth Samthaan to Mallika Singh, TV’s young brigade is gearing up for their South debuts.

Heartthrob Parth Samthaan, who was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, recently shared on his Instagram that he would finally star in a Telugu film. He wrote, “I have always been a fan of south films and now starting my own chapter in it #gratitude #telugu #movie #alaninnucheri #staytuned”

Mallika Singh, the young and talented actress, who is known for her role as Radha in Star Bharat’s RadhaKrishn, is set to make her Kannada film debut with Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe along with Vinay Rajkumar and Swathista Krishna. She hopes to explore South Industries post her Kannada debut.

In the past many TV beauties acted in South movies. Check the list below!

Avika Gor: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor has gained a big name in the South Indian film industry. After debuting with the Telugu movie ‘Uyyala Jampala’, she worked in three more Telugu films. In 2015, she also made her Kannada debut with ‘Care of Footpath 2’.

Aditi Sharma: The actor is formerly famous for being one of the ladies in the movie ‘Ladies vs. Ricky Behl’. She was also praised for her acting skills in ‘Mausam’ and ‘Ekkees Toppon Ki Salaami’. Aditi made her debut in Telugu cinema with the 2008 release ‘Gunde Jhallumandi’.

Shraddha Arya: The lovely Preeta from Kundali Bhagya made her Telugu film debut in 2007 with the film ‘Godava’. She did other Telugu films, such as ‘Kothi Muka’ and ‘Romeo’ followed by ‘Godava’. Shraddha subsequently ventured into the Kannada cinema industry, appearing in two films: ‘Double Decker’ and ‘Madhuve Mane’.

Niti Taylor: The actress, who is currently playing the role of Prachi Kapoor in TV show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, has appeared in a number of television serials as well as three Telugu films. Her debut film was ‘Mem Vayasuku Vachcham’ in 2012, followed by ‘Pelli Pustakam’ in 2013.

Erica Fernandes: The diva has won the hearts of her audiences with her acting abilities in South Indian films. Erica was an immediate success after making her debut in the Tamil film ‘Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu’ in 2013. The following year, she worked in ‘Ninnindale’ (Kannada). She rose to fame with her role in ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ as the lead actress, Dr Sonakshi Bose.

Ishita Dutta: The mom-to-be earned a name for herself in the South with her debut Telugu film, ‘Chanakyudu,’ in 2012. She went on to star as a supporting actor in the Kannada film ‘Raja Rajendra’ the next year.

