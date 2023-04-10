Many famous TV actresses want to make it big, even in the film industry. But the competition and lack of opportunity prevented them from achieving what they wanted. However, some top actresses made their film careers through South cinema. And today, we share the list of TV stars, from Hansika Motwani to Avika Gor, who made their film debut in South Cinema.

1) Hansika Motwani

Who doesn’t know the Aabra Ka Dabra actress who made her acting debut with the popular show ‘Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ and has featured in other shows like ‘Shaka Laka Book Boom.’ She made her debut in Bollywood films. But South carved her niche in the industry from South Cinema. Also, she was awarded Best Female Debut for her movie Desamuduru.

2) Shipa Anand

The Dil Mil Gaye actress Shilpa is a renowned name on TV. She began her film journey with the Telugu film Vishnu in 2003. And after that, she worked in other South movies. But the TV show Dil Mil Gaye proved to be the turning point of her career.

3) Surveen Chawla

She is a well-known name in TV and film, though she has appeared in many films in Bollywood. The actress made her South debut Parmish Panwala in 2008.

4) Anita Hassanandani

Naagin 3 actress Anita is a renowned name in the TV industry. But before becoming famous on TV, she has already been in several Hindi and South films.

5) Avika Gor

Balika Vadhu star Avika Gor is a household name in the TV industry. She has gained a massive fan following through her TV roles. And she made her film debut with a Telugu film Uyyala Jampla. After her debut, she signed three more movies and worked on a Kannada film.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.