Muskan Nancy James Shares Cryptic Posts About ‘Fake Gifts’ Amid Hansika Motwani’s Response To Her Allegations

Actor Hansika Motwani has approached the Bombay High Court requesting the dismissal of an FIR filed against her by sister-in-law Muskan Nancy James. The legal move comes months after Muskan filed a complaint naming Hansika, her husband Prashant Motwani, and other family members over alleged domestic issues.

Hansika filed the petition on April 3, 2025, stating that the FIR was lodged as a retaliatory step. Through her advocate Drishti Khurana, Hansika claimed that Muskan and Prashant were asked to return Rs. 27 lakh that was lent to them for their wedding expenses. The petition also denied any instances of verbal or physical abuse, citing absence of evidence.

Muskan had registered the FIR on December 18, 2024, at Mumbai’s Amboli Police Station. The complaint invoked sections 498-A, 323, 504, 506, and 32 under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She also claimed that the stress led to her developing Bell’s Palsy, a condition causing temporary facial muscle weakness.

Soon after filing the FIR, Muskan took to Instagram with a series of cryptic stories. One post read, “Have you ever received fake gifts from someone close? Like friends or extended family? It can be earrings, engagement ring or mangalsutra, anything? If yes, then how did you react? Thought of the day.” Another story included a photo that appeared to be her own hand wearing an engagement ring—possibly from an earlier time.

While these posts didn’t directly name anyone, their timing sparked speculation among followers. With both legal and personal matters unfolding simultaneously, the situation remains under observation. The High Court is expected to take up the matter for hearing in the coming days.