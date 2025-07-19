Karan Mehra Reunites With Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s OG Star Cast “The Singhania’s”, Shares Dinner-date Pics

Karan Mehra, who rose to fame portraying the role of Naitik in the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, reunited with the original star cast for a warm dinner date. Even though it has been years, the friendship Karan made with his on-screen family still stays the same. The original cast reunion of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left viewers nostalgic.

Karan shared a bunch of photos from his reunion, treating the fans with the old charm. In frame, one can see Karan Mehra posing with Medha Jambotkar, who played the role of Bhabhi Maa, Neha Saroopa Babani, who portrayed Karan’s sister, and Nidhi Uttam, who appeared as Karan’s cousin sister. The squad of four missed their fellow co-star, actress Sonali Verma, who appeared as Karan’s mother, and Ayush Viz, who played the character of Karan’s friend.

However, this reunion isn’t just a random get-together but a planned effort of the original Yeh Rishta cast to celebrate Neha Saroopa’s birthday. Throughout the photos, Karan posed with his Yeh Rishta family flashing big smiles. This reunion hints at their true friendship, which is beyond the show, and it is heartwarming to see them together.

Expressing his gratitude and love for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai family, Karan penned a note, “Some relationships go beyond words, often feeling more profound and significant than any description can convey. It’s about the trust, understanding, and support that transcend simple labels, creating a bond that’s truly irreplaceable.

About last night with my extended YRKKH family “The Singhania’s” @medhajambotkar @nidhiuttam @nehasaroopa6

Missed @realsonaliverma @ayush_viz .”

Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi, has been ruling hearts since its launch in 2009, marking over a decade of success. It started with Hina Khan and Karan Mehra as the lead. Currently, it stars Samridhii Shukla and Rohit Purohit as the lead characters of the fourth generation.