YRKKH Fame Hina Khan Shocks Fans: Says It’s Her ‘Majboori’ To Call Husband Rocky Handsome – Full Story Inside

Hina Khan, the popular Indian actress who gained widespread recognition with her performance in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently left fans in shock with her hilarious yet adorable comment about her husband, Rocky Jaiswal. Hina went on to say that it’s her ‘Majboori’ to call Rocky handsome, sparking laughter and curiosity.

In the latest promo of Pati Patni Aur Panga, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are on stage, where Munawar Faruqui, standing with Sonali Bendre, candidly greets Rocky, “Rocky handsome bhai kaise ho?” Reacting to this, Rocky says that Munawar is the second person to call him handsome after Hina. Upon this, Munawar reveals that in his case, it was written in his script, prompting them to laugh.

Adding to the laughter, Hina said, “Aur meri toh majboori hai,” yet again making them burst out laughing. For those thinking too much Hina’s reaction was all in good humour as the show’s name suggests ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga’. With this, viewers will get to see Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal on screen for the first time.

Further, the promo shows Sonali asking about his feelings to be the husband of India’s biggest TV star, and Rocky shares that this feeling he got 13 years back, upon which Munawar again pulled Rocky’s leg, saying “Garib admi maan me shadi ker chuka hota hai”.

Hina and Rocky’s playful banter, along with this new promo of Pati Patni Aur Panga, has built up anticipation among fans, as viewers will get to witness their favorite real-life jodis on screen without a filter.