Shweta Tiwari Nails Monsoon Florals In Her 40s Like A Pro: See How?

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction. She is 43 years old yet continues to slay with her fashion choices wherever she goes. However, this time her floral fits prove that age is just a number and one can nail monsoon vibes like never before, inspired by Shweta Tiwari’s elegant pieces.

1) Yellow Midi Dress

Shweta is looking like a ray of sunshine in this beautiful yellow dress. The outfit features a colored neckline, fitting bodice, and ruched pattern around the waist, creating a decent yet charming appearance. With her simplicity and beautiful smile, the actress made her look stand out.

2) Flowy White Gown

Ditching the trend of bold and bodycon fits, Shweta opted for a more relaxed look in a white gown with a flowy bottom, a fitted bodice, and full, puffy sleeves, creating an easy and breezy appearance. Her simplicity allows her to bloom like a flower in this comfortable dress.

3) Bodycon White Midi Dress

For those who love experimenting, this white midi dress is a good example. Shweta wore a high neckline, and the red, orange, and pink floral print creates a mesmerizing view. Adding a statement touch is the thigh-high slit, making it a must to try once.

4) Flowy Printed Gown

Walking like a queen, Shweta wore a sky blue and navy blue printed gown featuring minimal yet attractive ornamentation. However, the collared neckline, paired with a bold front thigh-high slit, raised the glamour quotient with her daring choice. With bold earrings and open hairstyle, she looked pretty.

5) Plunging Dress

Turning up the heat, Shweta chose a red, purple, and brown floral-printed dress. The body-hugging fit, with a plunging neckline, a fitted waist, and a thigh-high slit, made their attire an absolute masterpiece for monsoon chills, allowing the actress to bloom in the green and refreshing nature.