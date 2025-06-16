After Kasautii Zindagi Key, Shweta Tiwari Collaborates With Ekta Kapoor Again – Deets Inside

Shweta Tiwari needs no introduction! The talented actress, who is also a television and film star, became a household name with her portrayal of Prerna in the show Kasautii Zindagi Key, which Ekta Kapoor produced under her production house, Balaji Telefilms. Ekta and Shweta’s duo presented this iconic hit show to the viewers, which premiered in 2001 and ran until 2008.

After almost 25 years of success, Shweta Tiwari is set to reunite with Ekta Kapoor, and this collaboration is sure to shake the dynamics in the television world. The producer, on her Instagram handle, shared a throwback video from an award function where Shweta won the Favorite Maa award. Sharing this video, Ekta penned a note, hinting at her and Shweta’s new collaboration after Kasautii Zindagi Key. She wrote, “@shweta.tiwari from mummy to bhabhi, so happy to work with u again.”

Ekta Kapoor is happy to reunite with Shweta Tiwari and work with her again after a long time. However, the producer didn’t share any other details about her collaboration, and only time will tell what surprise Ekta has for fans. Besides Kasautii Zindagi Key, Shweta has worked with Ekta Kapoor in other shows like Kahin Kisi Roz, Karam Apna Apna, and Kaleerein.

Ekta Kapoor recently launched her new show, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season, on June 16, 2025, featuring Shivangi Joshi and Harshad Chopda in the lead roles, and the show airs on Sony TV at 8:30 PM.