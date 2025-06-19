Meet Shweta Tiwari’s Pretty Little Baby

The well-known actress Shweta Tiwari, is once again in the news. This time the reason is her new social media post, in which she is seen with her beloved dog. Shweta has shared a picture of a brown dog, which she has called her “pretty little baby”.

Shweta Tiwari’s passion for fitness is not hidden from anyone. Her fitness videos and pictures often go viral on social media. Even at the age of 43, looking at Shweta’s energy and looks, it is difficult to believe that she is a mother of two children. Many people even mistake her for the sister of her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Shweta made her mark in the TV world with the character of Prerna Sharma in ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ki’. After this, she worked in many TV shows, reality shows and web series. In the year 2010, she became the winner of ‘Bigg Boss 4’, and she was the first woman to win this title.

Recently, Shweta Tiwari was seen in the role of ACP Devika Singh in ‘Singham Again’. Now fans are waiting to see her again in a new project.

