Slay This Summer in Style: Celebrity-Approved Floral Dresses and Bold Prints

When the mercury rises, it’s time to turn up the heat with your wardrobe, too—and our favorite style icons, Shweta Tiwari, Rubina Dilaik, and Tejasswi Prakash, are showing us exactly how to do it.

Let’s start with Shweta Tiwari, who looks like she walked out of a summer dream. She stuns in a delicate ivory bodycon dress covered in romantic pink floral prints. The silhouette is flattering, elegant, and perfectly seasonal. Her makeup is soft-glam—think warm bronze tones, fluttery lashes, and a peachy nude lip that complements her radiant skin. Her voluminous waves, paired with a statement floral earring, elevate the look with old Hollywood charm. And what’s that on her shoulder? A quirky speaker for a playful edge—classic Shweta Tiwari with her effortless glam-meets-fun energy.

Then comes the ever-vibrant Rubina Dilaik, giving the camera a pop of tropical fantasy. Her blue-green co-ord set with jungle-inspired patterns and botanical motifs is bold and breezy. Her soft curls, tucked gently to one side, give a relaxed yet styled vibe. Rubina Dilaik keeps her makeup fresh and radiant—rosy lips, feathered brows, and a subtle blush that screams, “Hello, sunshine!” The golden watch and delicate bracelet polish off the look like a pro.

Last but never least, Tejasswi Prakash keeps things colorful and contemporary with a geometric print maxi dress in vibrant mustard, purple, teal, and red hues. The sleeveless cut and light, airy fabric makes it perfect for day events or a casual brunch. Tejasswi Prakash opts for a sleek, wavy hairstyle swept to one side, adding modern flair to the traditional summer dress. Her makeup is minimal yet impactful, with bold brows, a touch of highlighter, and a muted coral lip.

Whether it’s Shweta Tiwari’s floral femininity, Rubina Dilaik’s tropical goddess vibe, or Tejasswi Prakash’s statement prints—these celebs have one message: slay the summer, but make it stylish.