Shweta Tiwari Serves Vacation Glam In Crop Shirt & Printed Skirt – See Sunkissed Pics

The evergreen Shweta Tiwari is yet again proving that age is just a number with her new glam. The actress has lit up the internet with her charming vacation photos, which are now going viral. The heartthrob diva known for her timeless beauty and unique fashion sense shared new photos showcasing a glimpse into her sunny vacation glam, and fans can’t get over her irresistible aura.

Dressed in a crisp white crop shirt with a breezy printed skirt, Shweta struck the perfect balance between chic and casual. The tie-knot detail at the front of the shirt added a playful vibe, while the vibrant floral and garden print added a touch of pop, creating a refreshing look. With minimal accessories and makeup, the actress looks oh-so-breathtaking.

Leaving her hair open, Shweta added a touch of elegance while her minimalistic makeup allowed her attire to take centre stage. With the black glasses, the actress looks super cool. With a beige shoulder bag, she rounded out her appearance. The actress is 44 years old, and it seems she is aging like fine wine.

Posing in the sunkissed moments on the streets of Mauritius, Shweta enjoyed her time to the fullest. She also posed with her little son, Reyansh Kohli. Shweta Tiwari is currently enjoying her vacation time with her children, Palak Tiwari and Reyansh Kohli.