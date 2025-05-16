Samantha Ruth Prabhu And Raj Nidimoru Will Live-In Together? Here’s The Truth

There has been a stir on social media for the last few days about South’s popular actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker Raj Nidimoru. Discussions are rife about the closeness between the two and now a report claimed that both of them are planning to live together and are also looking for property in Mumbai for this.

Will Samantha and Raj stay together?

According to a report by Pinkvilla, a source said that Samantha and Raj are planning to live in a live-in and for this, they are also looking for property. The source also said that ‘Raj has officially divorced his wife Shhyamali De in 2022, and after this, the closeness between them increased while working with Samantha in Citadel.’

However, the reports also clarified that Raj was recently seen with a girl child, but she was not his daughter but the daughter of his co-director, Krishna DK.

Samantha’s manager clarified ‘Rumours’

Amidst these speculations, when Hindustan Times contacted Samantha’s manager, he dismissed these reports in one word, ‘rumours’.

Raj and Samantha were seen together on the success of ‘Shubham’

Recently, Samantha shared some pictures on Instagram regarding the production debut of her film Shubham, in which she was seen with Raj Nidimoru. In one picture, both are standing near the poster of the film, in the second, Raj is helping Samantha in her cameo, and in the third, both are seen sitting together on a flight.

Samantha wrote in the post, ‘Thank you for watching, feeling and celebrating SUBHAM with us! Our very first step—fuelled by heart, madness and the belief that new, fresh stories matter!’

Background of their relationship

Raj Nidimoru’s ex-wife, Shhyamali De, has been an assistant director and has made creative contributions to films like Rang De Basanti, Omkara, and Ek Nadir Galpo.

At the same time, Samantha married Naga Chaitanya in 2017, but this relationship ended after four years. Naga Chaitanya is currently living a married life with actress Sobhita Dhulipala.

At present, it is clear that the news of Samantha and Raj’s live-in is only rumours, but the closeness of both of them on social media is constantly making headlines.