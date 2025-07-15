‘Life is short,’ Panchayat actor Aasif Khan suffers heart attack, recovery underway

Panchayat actor Aasif Khan recently suffered a heart attack. He became popular after his role became popular in Panchayat. The actor is now admitted to the hospital, and is recovering. Sharing the photos the actor got a bit emotional on the context of fleeting life.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to drop an update, straight from his hospital stay on Tuesday. He wrote, “Realising after watching this for past 36 hours Life is short, don’t take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are. Remember who is more important to you and always cherish them. Life is a gift and we are blessed.”

He added, “Over the past few hours, I’ve been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalisation. I’m grateful to share that I’m now on the road to recovery and feeling much better. I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well-wishes. Your support means the world to me. I’ll be back very soon. Until then, thank you for keeping me in your thoughts.”

Apart from his role in Panchayat, the actor earlier lured praise from the audience for his work in the film ‘The Bhootnii.’ Some of his other works include, ‘Paatal Lok’, ‘Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega’, ‘Pagglait’, and others.