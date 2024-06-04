TVF Panchayat S3 breaking record in the first week by hitting 12M+ views!

TVF indeed ruled the hearts of the audience with the release of Panchayat S3. The show arrived with a whole lot of entertainment that has hit the right chords of the audience. While the show has been trending at the top ever since its release, its success spree continued for the entire first week as it’s trending at No. 1 as most viewed streaming shows and movies with whooping 12M+ views.

As TVF Panchayat S3 achieved a milestone by trending at No. 1 as most viewed streaming shows and movies with whooping 12M+ views in the first week, the makers expressed their gratitude with a social media post and further jotted down the caption –

“Breaking records and winning hearts! 🎉 Panchayat 3 hits 12M views in its first week, claiming the top spot! Thank you for the overwhelming love and support! 🌟

#PanchayatOnPrime – Watch Now!

#TVF #TheViralFever”

Panchayat S3 has been receiving tremendous love from all across. The show is also trending at No. 1 on the Ormax Stream Track in the list of Top OTT Originals of the week.

TVF seems to be totally on a roll this year, as they started the year with Sapne Vs Everyone and then followed with Very Parivarik. Both shows received tremendous love and appreciation. Later on, they truly hit the ball out of the park with the phenomenal success of Panchayat S3, and now they are gearing up for Gullak Season 4, while they already have the next season of Kota Factory in the lineup.