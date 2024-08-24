Shocking real life recreation of this hilarious TVF’s Panchayat sequence!

The way TVF has created a phenomenon with the release of Panchayat Season 3 is truly exceptional. The show was highly anticipated by the audience and received an amazing response upon release. While it has ruled the hearts of viewers, its fever doesn’t seem to be settling down anytime soon. Evidence of this can be seen in a recent video from Chhattisgarh, where a politician’s pigeon-flying video is being compared to a similar scene from Panchayat Season 3. The hilarious real life incident found it’s similarities to the one shown in Panchayat S3.

Arunabh Kumar took to his social media and reshared the viral recreation video of Panchayat S3 and wrote –

“😊Life mirrors Art mirrors Life Thanks to @deepakmishra18🙋‍♂️

Best show ever

Panchayat ✊

Scenes being reenacted in real life!”

This speak volumes of TVF’s Panchayat and how the show has stuck a right chords with the audience. This is the specialty of Panchayat, to show normal life with a little bit of humor. These incidents happening are testimony to how good the show explores the social culture of India in a best way.

TVF has set new standards of success by bringing relatable shows to the audience. They have truly mastered the art of understanding their viewers and their tastes. As content creators in India, there is no one better than them when it comes to understanding the audience.

TVF is truly on a roll this year. Back to back they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, Gullak S4, and Arranged Couple.