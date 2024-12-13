Panchayat Fame Aasif Khan Weds Zeba In Style: Fans Go Gaga Over Wedding Pics

OTT actor Aasif Khan, renowned for his appearance as Ganesh (Daamad Ji) in the popular web series Panchayat, has embarked on a new journey in life. The talented actor shared photos on his social media announcing his wedding with Zeba. The photos show a fun-filled Muslim wedding with his wife. The couple grabbed everyone’s attention as soon as the photos were shared. At the same time, fans couldn’t resist reacting to this new couple in town.

On Thursday, 12 December, Aasif shared a series of photos showcasing glimpses from the wedding. The actor looked charming in a creamy white minimalistic sherwani with a matching pajama, pagdi, and shawl. The golden brooch added a royal touch. On the other hand, his wife Zeba looked pretty in a vibrant pink lehenga embellished with intricate thread and stone work. The contrasting blue accessories made her look gorgeous. The highlight of the wedding is Aasif and Zeba’s big smiles as they take their wedding vows.

Aasif won hearts with his heart-melting gestures as he fearlessly hugged Zeba and adored her. He kissed her forehead, which undoubtedly made Zeba feel shy and blush. These adorable photos of Aasif and Zeba are going viral now and have also made fans go gaga over them.

Mouni Roy congratulated the couple, saying, “Wishing my dearest Aasif & Zeba the happiest, loveliest journey ahead, Gaasifkhan_1.”

Filmmaker Gautam Parvi said, “From reel life Dulha to real life Dulha. Apne bhai ka GHAR SET Ho Gaya!!! Wishing you a lifetime of love, laughter, and happiness in this beautiful new journey. May your real-life story be even more memorable than the one we created on-screen. Happy married life.”

Bhojpuri actress Monalisa congratulated, “Mubarakkkkk chhote bhaiya and bhabhi!!!Duniya ki saari khushiyaan aapke aangan mein.”