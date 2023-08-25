ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Mirzapur fame Aasif Khan joins the cast of Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series

Aasif Khan the intense performer known for his acting credentials in projects like Mirzapur, will be seen in Saurabh Tewari's upcoming web series. Read this news here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
25 Aug,2023 11:50:49
Producer Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is presently shooting its next project which will be a web series, based on youth and romance. The yet-untitled project is based on a best-selling novel by a famous author. Talks are presently on for the series to launch on a big and noted OTT platform.

We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported exclusively about actor Shine Pandey and the popular social media influencer Kusha Kapila playing prominent roles in the web series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Now we hear of popular and noted actor Aasif Khan joining the cast of the series. Aasif is known for his intense portrayals in projects Mirzapur, Jamtara – Sabka Number Ayega, Paatal Lok, Human, Panchayat, The Virgin Tree etc.

As for Parin Multimedia, their latest web series titled Lakhan Leela Bhargava starring Ravi Dubey is doing well on Jio Cinema. The series is the story of an empathetic advocate who gears up to fight got justice.

We buzzed Aasif Khan, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Saurabh Tewari, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia has earlier produced the Sony LIV series Love J Action.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

