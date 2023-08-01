Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari's web series

Producer Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is presently working on its next OTT project. The series which is being worked on is of youth romance, which is what we hear at IWMBuzz.com. As we know, Saurabh Tewari has earlier produced the gripping concept of Love J Action for Sony LIV. The banner has also shot for a concept titled Shankar Sankat Haran which will stream on Jio Cinema. Now, work is happening for this new series.

The youth romance concept, we hear is based on a best-selling novel written by a famous author.

News that we have got at IWMBuzz.com is that young actor Shine Pandey who was recently seen in UP 65, will play one of the prominent roles in the series. Joining him will be Kusha Kapila the popular social media influencer and content creator.

Yes, this will be yet another interesting series for a noted OTT platform, talks we hear are happening at the moment.

We buzzed Shine and Kusha but did not get through to them.

We reached out to Producer Saurabh Tewari, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

