ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari's web series

Producer Saurabh Tewari will start work on a web series which will feature Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey in the prime cast. Read this newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
01 Aug,2023 17:20:58
Exclusive: Kusha Kapila and Shine Pandey to feature in Saurabh Tewari's Amazon miniTV series 839744

Producer Saurabh Tewari’s Parin Multimedia is presently working on its next OTT project. The series which is being worked on is of youth romance, which is what we hear at IWMBuzz.com. As we know, Saurabh Tewari has earlier produced the gripping concept of Love J Action for Sony LIV. The banner has also shot for a concept titled Shankar Sankat Haran which will stream on Jio Cinema. Now, work is happening for this new series.

The youth romance concept, we hear is based on a best-selling novel written by a famous author.

News that we have got at IWMBuzz.com is that young actor Shine Pandey who was recently seen in UP 65, will play one of the prominent roles in the series. Joining him will be Kusha Kapila the popular social media influencer and content creator.

Yes, this will be yet another interesting series for a noted OTT platform, talks we hear are happening at the moment.

We buzzed Shine and Kusha but did not get through to them.

We reached out to Producer Saurabh Tewari, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni

Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani to play the lead in Rrahul Mevawala directed web series Forever 

Exclusive: Vipul Gupta to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi’s web series for Amazon miniTV

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Related Post
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum 839748
Exclusive: Aniruddh Roy to play the lead in Disney+ Hotstar series Yeh Kahaan Aa Gaye Hum
Trekking is an excellent way to burn calories quickly: Prreit Kamal 839688
Trekking is an excellent way to burn calories quickly: Prreit Kamal
Exclusive: Malvika Raaj joins Purab Kohli in film Ahuti 839687
Exclusive: Malvika Raaj joins Purab Kohli in film Ahuti
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra's new show for Sony SAB 839603
Exclusive: Krissann Barretto to play the parallel lead in Siddharth P Malhotra’s new show for Sony SAB
I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain 839563
I wish to travel to Norway: Varun Jain
I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni 839506
I am happy that I created my space in this legendary show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Jay Soni
Latest Stories
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa 839745
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan makes a romantic move on Kathaa
Auto Draft 839738
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna’s father Harsh slaps her over intimate video scandal
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya suspects Ram in character tarnishing drama 839734
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya suspects Ram in character tarnishing drama
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan find evidence against Damini and prove Radha innocent? 839731
Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Will Mohan find evidence against Damini and prove Radha innocent?
Check Out: Ravindra Jadeja Reacts On Kapil Dev's 'Arrogance' Remark 839651
Check Out: Ravindra Jadeja Reacts On Kapil Dev’s ‘Arrogance’ Remark
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer and Neerja get married 839674
Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan Spoiler: Abeer and Neerja get married
Read Latest News