Exclusive: Vipul Gupta to feature in Neeraj Pandey and Parmeet Sethi's web series for Amazon miniTV

Seasoned actor Vipul Gupta who has won hearts with his powerful portrayal in projects like Maaya, Special OPS, Tanhaji etc, has bagged a meaty role in Neeraj Pandey’s next web series. Tentatively titled ‘Online’ this series will be of the drama genre. We hear that ace Producer Neeraj Pandey is behind this project. The maker of the web project Special OPS and Special OPS 1.5, is presently working on this web project which is for Amazon miniTV.

We at IWMBuzz.com have heard that Vipul Gupta will be a part of this series for Amazon miniTV. Another interesting aspect is that actor and Director, Parmeet Sethi will be carrying out duties as Director of this series. He has earlier directed projects Har Mard Ka Dard, Sumit Sambhal Lega etc.

We now hear of Vipul Gupta playing a pivotal role in this series.

We buzzed Vipul but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Director Parmeet Sethi, and the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

