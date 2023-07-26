Opinion: Star Plus' Calculated Generation Leaps Hit The Bull's Eye

GECs have always encouraged and supported content makers to go beyond the normal, and create stories that cut across generations and ages!! While many popular shows have redeemed themselves with time and have shown their power of sustenance, a few experiments have fallen flat!! After all, the factor of unpredictability catches up with all. Well, today’s Hindi television shows have banked on new growing trends and this has been a norm that has been seen. One growing trend that we have observed in the recent past is the capability of popular shows and long-running shows to start afresh, by taking generation leaps. Well, we are not talking about one or two shows in the programming lineup that go through this change on a channel. In fact, we are speaking of a clean sweep when it comes to taking generation leaps!! And the channel which has mastered this craft is Star Plus!!

The trend and the rhythm for generation leap were set by the long-running and popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. What we are witnessing right now, is the third edition of the love story and marriage in the show. Earlier, it was Naitik and Akshara holding the mantle, after which the baton was passed on to Kartik and Naira. Now, Abhimanyu and Akshara so successfully enthral the audiences with their complicated love story. Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions has aced it big time when it comes to the leaps and etching of new and realistic stories.

The same route was followed by 4 Lions Films’ Imlie, wherein Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan got replaced by the next-generation stars, Megha Chakraborty and Karan Vohra. The show has sustained big time, and today, the new Jodi has been a star attraction.

We also have Ekta Kapoor’s Yeh Hai Chahatein, taking the same strategy ahead. And so neatly and conveniently was the leap taken, and the next generation actors getting introduced in the show. The show which was earlier led by the romantic onscreen Jodi of Abrar Qazi and Sargun Kaur Luthra, is now taken over by Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma.

Following the same route have been the shows Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, and Pandya Store. Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, produced by Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment was thriving big time with the lead Jodi of Virat and Sai, effectively played by Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh. However, the complex love story of Sai and Virat reached its pinnacle, and the legacy is now carried forward by their daughter Savi Virat Chavan. Actors Bhavika Sharma and Shakti Arora have found it like a cakewalk till now, as they have effectively gotten into the league with the story moving ahead.

The same can be said about the show Pandya Store, produced by Sphere Origin. The show which was the story of the four brothers, Gautam, Shiva, Dev, Krish has now become the story of the daughter and sons of the next generation. While Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi and the whole brigade of actors have moved out of the show, Pandya Store has seen a leap this week with actors Priyanshi Yadav and Rohit Chandel coming in.

So how easy or tough is it to bring about this sea change and adapt to generation leaps in TV shows?

Seems like Star Plus has all the answers, as the channel has done it again and again!! A well-thought-of direction ahead, a good script and a concept that can keep the show rooted in its original flavour, are the key factors for an effective leap, is what we presume.

We at IWMBuzz.com connected to Producer Rajan Shahi, Director’s Kut, who has taken Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to its third edition and is still going strong!!

Producer Rajan Shahi, maker of shows like Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai says, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become a case study, with respect to generation leaps. We have always had a strong strategy and have always moved ahead with times when it comes to the story telling of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It has become a brand now, in relationships and marriages. The subject of love and marriage is evergreen and is the x-factor for the show’s successful leaps. We have never leaped just because our story has stagnated. Yes, we did explore every nuance possible with Naitik and Akshara. Later, when Kartik and Naira came in, the generation leap happened organically. The same can be said of the recent leap with Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod coming in. Leaps provide the opportunity for a change in the dynamics of characters. And this is what we have done effectively in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.”

Producer Rajesh Ram Singh, Producer, Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment recently took the leap in time for his show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The complex love tale of Virat, Sai and Pakhi moved on with time, and in came Savi as the main protagonist. On this gradual progress in story and generation leap, Rajesh Ram Singh tells us, “As makers, we too get attached to our characters just like the audience. Yes, it is difficult to even think of a leap in long-running shows. A lot of risk is involved in it. But on the other hand, it is important to take a leap before erosion starts. Viewers are also smart and when they find nothing new coming with popular characters, they start leaving the show. In that case, it is better to take a leap and revive the story with new characters and freshness.”

We have to appreciate this bold decision of Star Plus to in fact, plan generation leaps around the same time for more than one show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Pandya Store.

The best aspect is that all the earlier generation leaps taken with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Yeh Hai Chahatein have worked for Star Plus. And now the onus is on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Pandya Store to keep the momentum going!!