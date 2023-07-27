Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films' web series Pill

Actor Kunj Anand who is known for his prolific portrayal in web shows Dark 7 White, Your Honor, Crashh etc, will be seen in an upcoming web series helmed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films. The series titled ‘Pill’ will be about a pharma industry and will dwell on the good and the bad in the place.

There is a report in the media about actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Pawan Malhotra of Tabbar fame shooting for the same series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Pawan Malhotra joins Riteish Deshmukh in RSVP Films’ web series

We now hear of Kunj Anand playing a pivotal role in the series. The series is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, of films Raid, No One Killed Jessica, Aamir fame.

We buzzed Kunj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at RSVP Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

