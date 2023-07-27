ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Your Honor fame Kunj Anand bags RSVP Films' web series Pill

Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Films will see Kunj Anand being part of the cast of the web series titled Pill. The series will be based on the pharma industry. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
27 Jul,2023 11:07:52
Actor Kunj Anand who is known for his prolific portrayal in web shows Dark 7 White, Your Honor, Crashh etc, will be seen in an upcoming web series helmed by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films. The series titled ‘Pill’ will be about a pharma industry and will dwell on the good and the bad in the place.

There is a report in the media about actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series. We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actor Pawan Malhotra of Tabbar fame shooting for the same series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

We now hear of Kunj Anand playing a pivotal role in the series. The series is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, of films Raid, No One Killed Jessica, Aamir fame.

We buzzed Kunj but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at RSVP Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

Exclusive: Child actor Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf 

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

