Exclusive: Child actress Pari Sharma to play the lead in Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf

Temper Bells Films is presently producing the web series titled Slum Golf, which will stream on Amazon miniTV. The series is being helmed by Pratyusha J. It is directed by Sujay Dahake, who is known for his work as director and editor for the film Shala, which was awarded the Silver Lotus Award for Best Marathi Feature Film at the 59th National Film Awards.

We now hear of child actress Pari Sharma playing the lead role in the series. Pari will also be seen in the upcoming film Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi. The talented child artist is known for her commercial advertisements.

