ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf?

Sharad Kelkar, who is known for his exceptional work in projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, The Family Man, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Housefull 4, Tanhaji and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, roped in for Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf?

Author: Manisha Suthar
26 Jun,2023 14:03:21
Exclusive: Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf?

Sharad Kelkar, the talented actor, who is known for his exceptional work in projects like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, The Family Man, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Housefull 4, Tanhaji and Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, has bagged a new web show. IWMBuzz.com has exclusive information about Sharad being part of Amazon miniTV’s upcoming web series Slum Golf.

Temple Bells Films is producing the upcoming series, helmed by Prathyusha J. It is directed by Sujay Dahake, who is known for his work as director and editor for the film Shala, which was awarded the Silver Lotus Award for Best Marathi Feature Film at the 59th National Film Awards.

We buzzed Sharad but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV series, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Amazon miniTV is a free video streaming service available on Amazon’s shopping app and on Fire TV, provides high quality entertainment, which you can watch anytime, anywhere. Amazon miniTV is home to a cherry-picked collection of fresh, incredible and engaging stories and titles across multiple genres ranging from webseries, award-winning short films, comedy shows to expert videos on tech. These include popular titles like Hunter, The Haunting, Physics Wallah, Rafta Rafta, Case Toh Banta Hai, Sixer, Gray, Ishq Express, Udan Patolas, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De, Crushed, Gupt Gyaan, Uljhe Hue, Clean, Sorry Bhaisaab, Adulting, Shimmy, Transistor, Tech with Rajiv Makhni among others.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
Exclusive: Amit Singh Thakur bags Amazon miniTV’s next
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Dancer and content creator Tanvi Gadkari bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Full Winner List: IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT and Web Entertainment Awards
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
Exclusive: Avneet Kaur bags Amazon miniTV series That Summer Holiday
Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Exclusive: Shardul Pandit to feature in Amazon miniTV series Pret Boys
Nostalgia galore as Amazon miniTV releases the trailer of 90s family drama Yeh Meri Family
Nostalgia galore as Amazon miniTV releases the trailer of 90s family drama Yeh Meri Family
Latest Stories
Rishab Shetty marks the traditional ceremony for his daughter Radhya in his hometown; truly the ideal family man!
Rishab Shetty marks the traditional ceremony for his daughter Radhya in his hometown; truly the ideal family man!
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jiya Shankar suffers panic attack during nominations
Bigg Boss OTT 2 spoiler: Jiya Shankar suffers panic attack during nominations
Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Sarfaraz Khan’s Absence In Indian Squad, Know Why?
Sunil Gavaskar Criticises Sarfaraz Khan’s Absence In Indian Squad, Know Why?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Samar instigates Raghvendra against Shivendra
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
I would love going to the mountains: Nishi Saxena of Anupamaa fame
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Palak Purswani gets eliminated
Read Latest News