Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment's OTT film Vijay 69

Young actor Mihir Ahuja who will be part of the cast of Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming series The Archies, in the role of Jughead Jones, is having a whale of a time working in the best of OTT projects. Mihir who was seen in projects Engineering Girls, State of Siege: Temple Attack, Candy, Hunter – Tootega Nahi, Todega etc will be part of the cast of YRF Entertainment’s upcoming OTT film titled Vijay 69.

Vijay 69 is produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha & Sui Dhaaga : Made In India. The film tells the story of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Anupam Kher will play the titular role in the project. News is also out in the media about South star Thalapathy Vijay being part of the film.

We at IWMBuzz.com gave our readers the exclusive newsbreak of Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey being part of the film. If you have missed reading it, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

We now hear of Mihir playing a pivotal role in the film.

We buzzed Mihir and even got in touch with the spokesperson at YRF Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.