ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment's OTT film Vijay 69

Chunky Pandey the senior Bollywood actor will be part of the upcoming YRF Entertainment's OTT film titled Vijay 69. The film has Anupam Kher playing the lead.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
13 Jun,2023 15:40:39
Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment's OTT film Vijay 69

Senior actor Chunky Pandey, who is the father of acclaimed and popular actress Ananya Pandey, is another Bollywood biggie who is trying out his luck in the projects on OTT platforms. Chunky who has been seen in the web projects Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip, Abhay and Pop Kaun?, will now be seen in the upcoming Yash Raj Films’ project titled Vijay 69. Yes, this OTT film starring Anupam Kher will be a quirky slice-of-life tale.

Vijay 69 is produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha & Sui Dhaaga : Made In India. The film tells the story of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Anupam Kher will play the titular role in the project. News is also out in the media about South star Thalapathy Vijay being part of the film.

We now hear of Chunky Pandey playing a pivotal role in the film.

As per a reliable source, “Chunky has shot for his part in the film.”

This will be the third project under the banner of YRF Entertainment for the OTT platforms.

We buzzed Chunky, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at YRF, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Exclusive: Perry Chhabra bags Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s 12th Fail
Veggies are a major part of my diet: Gautam Kapur
Veggies are a major part of my diet: Gautam Kapur
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Manish Khanna to enter Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (5 – 11 June): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT
Exclusive: Madhavi Lawre bags Kamya Pandey’s series for Atrangi OTT
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Bella has a pure heart: Karan Vohra of Imlie fame
Latest Stories
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Jannat Zubair Sends Out Love To Shivangi Joshi On The Launch Of Her Music Video; Check Here
Bhagya Lakshmi reaches 600 episodes, making Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti thrilled.
Bhagya Lakshmi reaches 600 episodes, making Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti thrilled.
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan and Kathaa celebrate negative test results with a dance
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Seychelles is my dream date destination: Satyamvada Singh
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Naagin Fame Mahekk Chahal Is Happy And Glowing; Take A Look
Maitree spoiler: Sona and Maitree join hands against Kamna
Maitree spoiler: Sona and Maitree join hands against Kamna
Read Latest News