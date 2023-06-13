Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment's OTT film Vijay 69

Senior actor Chunky Pandey, who is the father of acclaimed and popular actress Ananya Pandey, is another Bollywood biggie who is trying out his luck in the projects on OTT platforms. Chunky who has been seen in the web projects Baked Season 3: The Bad Trip, Abhay and Pop Kaun?, will now be seen in the upcoming Yash Raj Films’ project titled Vijay 69. Yes, this OTT film starring Anupam Kher will be a quirky slice-of-life tale.

Vijay 69 is produced by YRF’s homegrown Maneesh Sharma, who has previously directed Band Baaja Baarat and produced Dum Laga Ke Haisha & Sui Dhaaga : Made In India. The film tells the story of a man who decides to compete in a triathlon contest at the age of 69. Anupam Kher will play the titular role in the project. News is also out in the media about South star Thalapathy Vijay being part of the film.

We now hear of Chunky Pandey playing a pivotal role in the film.

As per a reliable source, “Chunky has shot for his part in the film.”

This will be the third project under the banner of YRF Entertainment for the OTT platforms.

We buzzed Chunky, but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at YRF, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

