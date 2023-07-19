Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor's web series on Rajiv Gandhi's assassination, Trail of Assassin

Nagesh Kukunoor’s upcoming web series ‘Trail of Assassin’, is based on former journalist Anirudhya Mitra’s book ‘Ninety Days: The True Story of the Hunt for Rajiv Gandhi’s Assassin’. This web series helmed by Applause Entertainment will speak of the gut-wrenching story of Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination.

As we know, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber at a poll rally.

This series will depict in detail the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, with a blow-by-blow account of how the CBI’s Special Investigation Team cracked the assassination plot, identified the assassins and chased the mastermind, to his final hideout.

We now hear of actor Saurabh Dubey playing a vital role in the series. The actor was seen in Netflix’s Mai. He will be seen in the YRF Entertainment series Mandala Murders.

As per a reliable source, “He will play the CBI Chief investigating the case.”

We buzzed the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment but did not hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

