Actress Riya Deepsi who was last seen in the Zee TV show Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na, is a hardcore positive person and she is quite honest about what she wants in life.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Riya takes our Rapid Fire questions.
Check them here.
The superpower you want to have:
To be invisible, so that I can go anywhere, do anything and nobody will ever know.
Film character you are similar to in real life:
Geet. I have a lot of Geet in me. I am very talkative like her.
The kind of inspiration you crave for:
I like to get inspired by places, people and by anything I am surrounded with. Mostly, I enjoy and cherish hearing people’s stories and journeys.
Tell us a joke:
I don’t think I have told any joke in a long time now.
If you are looking for a quote that will inspire you for a new day, what will it be:
I have this quote on my home screen – I am about to walk into the most successful and soul-nourishing year of my life.
Your favorite sanitizer brand:
Do we need to have our favourite for sanitizer? Interesting!! I have Lifebuoy right now.
Something you are really attracted to during lockdown:
I made a lot of Pizza and Pasta. I used to experiment with doughs actually.
What kind of books you like to read:
Fictional, Spiritual and books for Self-improvement.
If you turn a painter for a day what will you draw that signifies your life:
I love looking at paintings of flowers, sunsets, the night sky with stars etc. So I will draw Nature.
The kind of hairdo you love the most:
I like to experiment with that. I usually keep open hair or braid it up.