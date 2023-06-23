ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV's Maitree

Vishal Kotian will soon enter Zee TV's Maitree. The show produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir's Sunshine Productions has already seen the big entry of Kunal Karan Kapoor.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Jun,2023 17:50:19
Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV's Maitree

Versatile actor Vishal Kotian who is known for his fabulous comic timing and impeccable acting skills will soon enter the Zee TV show Maitree. Produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions, Maitree has already seen the thunderous entry of popular actor Kunal Karan Kapoor in a very dynamic role. He has entered as Ashish post the fire accident, and the leap that the show took recently. Kunal who has entered as Ashish will later turn out to be Saransh the first husband of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh). Kunal will have an out-and-out negative role to play.

And now, Vishal Kotian will make his presence felt with his entry.

Vishal is known for his challenging roles in TV shows Aisa Des Hai Mera, Pyaar Mein Twist, Har Mushkil Ka Hai Akbar Birbal, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal etc. He was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15.

As per a reliable source, “Vishal will play the role of an auto rickshaw driver by the name of Bajrangi. He will be seen as a mighty Hanuman Bhakt.”

We hear that the coming track will focus on Maitree’s life being in danger. Bajrangi will come in as her saviour and will not only save her life but will also help in finding Harsh.

We buzzed Vishal but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj
My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj
I would like to indulge in a game of Badminton: Tauseef Sheikh
I would like to indulge in a game of Badminton: Tauseef Sheikh
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Contract killer Raja makes a shocking revelation
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Contract killer Raja makes a shocking revelation
Exclusive: Hardika Sharma to feature in Citadel Indian version
Exclusive: Hardika Sharma to feature in Citadel Indian version
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Maitree spoiler: Maitree escapes safely from a deadly snake encounter
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets into trouble
Latest Stories
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan lock horns during face-reading session
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Bebika Dhurve and Abhishek Malhan lock horns during face-reading session
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the ‘unthinkable’ to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps
Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla do the ‘unthinkable’ to celebrate 5th anniversary, see snaps
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
Desi Vs Videsi: Rashmika Mandanna in printed salwar Vs Nora Fatehi in spicy red midi dress, who’s your queen of hearts? (Vote Now)
“Rekhaji is a director’s dream actress”, says director Siddharth Jenna, who directed legendary Rekha in the promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
“Rekhaji is a director’s dream actress”, says director Siddharth Jenna, who directed legendary Rekha in the promo of Ghum Hain Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.
I want to become an inspiration for the women of Patna: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani
I want to become an inspiration for the women of Patna: Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Manisha Rani
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan saves Kathaa from a near-fall at conference
Read Latest News