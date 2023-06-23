Exclusive: Vishal Kotian to enter Zee TV's Maitree

Versatile actor Vishal Kotian who is known for his fabulous comic timing and impeccable acting skills will soon enter the Zee TV show Maitree. Produced by Sudhir Sharma and Seema Sudhir’s Sunshine Productions, Maitree has already seen the thunderous entry of popular actor Kunal Karan Kapoor in a very dynamic role. He has entered as Ashish post the fire accident, and the leap that the show took recently. Kunal who has entered as Ashish will later turn out to be Saransh the first husband of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh). Kunal will have an out-and-out negative role to play.

And now, Vishal Kotian will make his presence felt with his entry.

Vishal is known for his challenging roles in TV shows Aisa Des Hai Mera, Pyaar Mein Twist, Har Mushkil Ka Hai Akbar Birbal, Akbar Ka Bal Birbal etc. He was also seen as a contestant in Bigg Boss 15.

As per a reliable source, “Vishal will play the role of an auto rickshaw driver by the name of Bajrangi. He will be seen as a mighty Hanuman Bhakt.”

We hear that the coming track will focus on Maitree’s life being in danger. Bajrangi will come in as her saviour and will not only save her life but will also help in finding Harsh.

