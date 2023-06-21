Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV's Meet

Actress Payal Gupta who was last seen in the Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery, in the role of Charmie has joined the cast of Zee TV’s Meet. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show will soon take its generation leap. As we know, lead actor of the show Shagun Pandey is exiting post which the generation leap will take place.

As per reports in media, Ashi Singh will continue to play the new female lead on the show. Actor Syed Reza Ahmed has been roped in as the new male lead in the show.

Now we hear of Payal Gupta entering the show as part of the new cast that will be introduced.

As per a reliable source, “Payal will play the role of Pankhuri who will be the cousin sister of the male lead. She will be married. The character will have a comic as well as negative shade. She will be shown to have an ambition of leading a rich lifestyle.”

We buzzed Payal but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we field the story.

