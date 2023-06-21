ADVERTISEMENT
Television | News

Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV's Meet

Banni Chow Home Delivery actress Payal Gupta will soon enter Zee TV's Meet which will be seeing a generation leap soon. The show is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jun,2023 14:37:34
Exclusive: Banni Chow Home Delivery fame Payal Gupta to enter Zee TV's Meet

Actress Payal Gupta who was last seen in the Star Plus show Banni Chow Home Delivery, in the role of Charmie has joined the cast of Zee TV’s Meet. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show will soon take its generation leap. As we know, lead actor of the show Shagun Pandey is exiting post which the generation leap will take place.

As per reports in media, Ashi Singh will continue to play the new female lead on the show. Actor Syed Reza Ahmed has been roped in as the new male lead in the show.

Now we hear of Payal Gupta entering the show as part of the new cast that will be introduced.

As per a reliable source, “Payal will play the role of Pankhuri who will be the cousin sister of the male lead. She will be married. The character will have a comic as well as negative shade. She will be shown to have an ambition of leading a rich lifestyle.”

We buzzed Payal but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer and channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we field the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

I want to be an inspiration to others: Payal Gupta

Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus

Exclusive: Ankita Mayank Sharma bags Rajan Shahi’s new Star Plus show 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets livid at Maaya
Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj gets livid at Maaya
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Akshara questions Abhinav over his worry
Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot
Egypt is my dream destination: Harsh Gahlot
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
Yoga for me is like meditation and not exercise: Akangsha Rawat on International Yoga Day
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Music has a profound effect on me: Musician Stephen Devassy on World Music Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Yoga in reality is a way of life for me: Yoga Guru Bijay Anand on International Yoga Day
Latest Stories
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
Witness the biggest Prem Katha of the year with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha
On World Music Day we celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali – The Strongest Pillar of Music in Hindi cinema!
On World Music Day we celebrate Sanjay Leela Bhansali – The Strongest Pillar of Music in Hindi cinema!
Theatre artists you didn’t know had a knack for music
Theatre artists you didn’t know had a knack for music
Yoga calms my mind and nourishes my soul: Shweta Gulati
Yoga calms my mind and nourishes my soul: Shweta Gulati
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy
Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim blessed with a baby boy
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
‘Sun Sajni’ song teaser is out! Witness a garba dance number from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani starrer Satyaprem Ki Katha! Song Releasing today
Read Latest News