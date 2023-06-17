Exclusive: Ankita Mayank Sharma bags Rajan Shahi's new Star Plus show

Actress Ankita Mayank Sharma who is a prolific performer, having accepted challenging roles in TV shows Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo, Sawaare Sabke Sapne.. Preeto, Baat Hamari Pakki Hai, Amrit Manthan, Rangrasiya, Devanshi, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka etc, has bagged her next big show. She will be part of the cast of Rajan Shahi’s new show for Star Plus. The yet-untitled show is said to be a tale of three sisters.

Reports in the media are rife of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Mohit Malik playing the lead role in the show. Actress Sayli Salunkhe who was the lead in Bohot Pyar Karte Hai has been roped in as one of the female leads. There were reports of Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha being roped in as the main lead. However, we hear that Sriti is not a part of this show.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about Romit Raaj playing a crucial role in the show. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

We now hear of Ankita Mayank Sharma playing a pivotal role in the show and getting locked for the same.

We buzzed Ankita but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and the spokesperson at the channel but did not get revert till we filed the story.

