Television | News

Exclusive: Romit Raaj bags Rajan Shahi's new show for Star Plus

Romit Raaj who was last seen in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala will be part of the cast of Rajan Shahi's new show for Star Plus. The show produced by Director's Kut is slated to be a tale of three sisters.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 18:06:07
Talented actor Romit Raaj who was last seen in Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala has bagged a meaty role in Rajan Shahi’s upcoming show for Star Plus. This yet-untitled show will be the story of three sisters and will be Star Plus’ next big launch.

Reports in the media are rife of Kulfi Kumar Bajewala fame Mohit Malik playing the lead role in the show. Actress Sayli Salunkhe who was the lead in Bohot Pyar Karte Hai has been roped in as one of the female leads. There were reports of Kumkum Bhagya fame Sriti Jha being roped in as the main lead. However, we hear that Sriti is not a part of this show.

News coming to us at IWMBuzz.com is that actor Romit Raaj has joined the cast of this new Rajan Shahi show.

Romit Raaj is known for his prolific acting in TV shows Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaann, Maayka, Khichdi, Kulfi Kumar Bajewala, Vighnaharta Ganesh etc.

As we know, Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut Productions has the long-running Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the numero uno show Anupamaa going stong on Star Plus.

As per a reliable source, “Romit Raaj will play a crucial role in the show.”

We buzzed Romit but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer Rajan Shahi and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

