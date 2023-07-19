Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty

Actress Sambhabana Mohanty who plays the negative lead Damini in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a fitness freak. She engages herself in regular workout sessions.
In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sanbhabana talks about her fitness secrets and more.
Check them here.
Cheat Food:
Pakhala, it is a rice-based Odia dish
Favourite Exercise:
Burpees, takes care of almost all your muscles together
Fruit or juices:
Fruit to eat (juices mess up with the nutrients) + veggie smoothies
Stairs or lift :
Lift. I am a lazy person, stairs if it is 3-4 storeys.
Your best morning routine will comprise of:
Wake up to your favourite cup of coffee, good weather and a book by the window.
Yoga Or Weight:
Weights
Walking or Jogging:
Walking
Your take on health supplements:
Unnecessary if you have a balanced diet. Required when you’re on a diet or a hectic work schedule.
Best way to burn calories:
Running/ cycling
One tip for everyday fitness:
Keep active throughout the day, not only a part of the day.
