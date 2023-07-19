ADVERTISEMENT
Lifestyle | Health & Fitness

Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty

Sambhabana Mohanty who is presently seen in the Zee TV show Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, talks about her fitness secrets. She shows us how well she has handled herself when it comes to maintaining good levels of fitness.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jul,2023 15:05:25
Actress Sambhabana Mohanty who plays the negative lead Damini in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a fitness freak. She engages herself in regular workout sessions.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sanbhabana talks about her fitness secrets and more.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Pakhala, it is a rice-based Odia dish

Favourite Exercise:

Burpees, takes care of almost all your muscles together

Fruit or juices:

Fruit to eat (juices mess up with the nutrients) + veggie smoothies

Stairs or lift :

Lift. I am a lazy person, stairs if it is 3-4 storeys.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Wake up to your favourite cup of coffee, good weather and a book by the window.

Yoga Or Weight:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

Unnecessary if you have a balanced diet. Required when you’re on a diet or a hectic work schedule.

Best way to burn calories:

Running/ cycling

One tip for everyday fitness:

Keep active throughout the day, not only a part of the day.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

