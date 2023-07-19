Running and cycling are the best ways to burn calories: Sambhabana Mohanty

Actress Sambhabana Mohanty who plays the negative lead Damini in Zee TV’s Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, is a fitness freak. She engages herself in regular workout sessions.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Sanbhabana talks about her fitness secrets and more.

Check them here.

Cheat Food:

Pakhala, it is a rice-based Odia dish

Favourite Exercise:

Burpees, takes care of almost all your muscles together

Fruit or juices:

Fruit to eat (juices mess up with the nutrients) + veggie smoothies

Stairs or lift :

Lift. I am a lazy person, stairs if it is 3-4 storeys.

Your best morning routine will comprise of:

Wake up to your favourite cup of coffee, good weather and a book by the window.

Yoga Or Weight:

Weights

Walking or Jogging:

Walking

Your take on health supplements:

Unnecessary if you have a balanced diet. Required when you’re on a diet or a hectic work schedule.

Best way to burn calories:

Running/ cycling

One tip for everyday fitness:

Keep active throughout the day, not only a part of the day.

