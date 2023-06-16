Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan's web series Constable Girpade

Actor Gaurav Gera who is an amazing actor in the genre of comedy has had a fabulous career in Bollywood and TV. Gaurav who came to fame as Nandu in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, has gone on to be part of some fabulous movies like Dasvidaniya, Oh My God, Buddha Mar Gaya, Neal n Nikki etc. Gaurav who has earlier appeared in the OTT project Boss – Baap of Special Services, has bagged yet another web series now. He is presently shooting for the web series titled Constable Girpade.

Producer, Director, Screenwriter and Improv Comedian Saad Khan is presently working on this web series titled Constable Girpade. The series is produced by Firstaction Studios in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series. Saad Khan’s earlier OTT project Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about senior actor Vrajesh Hirjee being part of this web series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Now we hear of Gaurav Gera too playing a pivotal part.

