ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan's web series Constable Girpade

Gaurav Gera will give company to Vrajesh Hirjee in the main cast of Saad Khan's upcoming web series Constable Girpade. Read this exclusive newsbreak here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
16 Jun,2023 15:05:29
Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan's web series Constable Girpade

Actor Gaurav Gera who is an amazing actor in the genre of comedy has had a fabulous career in Bollywood and TV. Gaurav who came to fame as Nandu in Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, has gone on to be part of some fabulous movies like Dasvidaniya, Oh My God, Buddha Mar Gaya, Neal n Nikki etc. Gaurav who has earlier appeared in the OTT project Boss – Baap of Special Services, has bagged yet another web series now. He is presently shooting for the web series titled Constable Girpade.

Producer, Director, Screenwriter and Improv Comedian Saad Khan is presently working on this web series titled Constable Girpade. The series is produced by Firstaction Studios in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series. Saad Khan’s earlier OTT project Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about senior actor Vrajesh Hirjee being part of this web series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Now we hear of Gaurav Gera too playing a pivotal part.

We buzzed Gaurav but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the Producer and Director Saad Khan but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
Maitree actress Shrenu Parikh REVEALS about the special bond with her father
I was in a happy phase throughout the shoot of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo: Jimit Trivedi
I was in a happy phase throughout the shoot of Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo: Jimit Trivedi
My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul
My father’s constant encouragement has been instrumental in my acting journey: Kumkum Bhagya fame Krishna Kaul
Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath
Exclusive: Sunil Nagar bags mythological show Kaashi Vishvanath
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Surya Namaskar is the best way to burn calories: Sharad Jagtiani
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Exclusive: Nitin Bhatia to enter Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3
Latest Stories
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi And Heena Parmar Indulge In Masti On Set: Check This BTS Video
Pandya Store Fame Shiny Doshi And Heena Parmar Indulge In Masti On Set: Check This BTS Video
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Is All Graceful In This Green Lehenga; Check Here
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gifts Elahi a beautiful diamond necklace
Junooniyatt spoiler: Jordan gifts Elahi a beautiful diamond necklace
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Exclusive: Jiya Rao to enter Star Plus’ Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Prabhas Was Off Meat Off Alcohol To Play Rama
Prabhas Was Off Meat Off Alcohol To Play Rama
Playing Dashrath In Adipurush Marks A Hat-Trick For Actor Krishna Kotian
Playing Dashrath In Adipurush Marks A Hat-Trick For Actor Krishna Kotian
Read Latest News