Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan's web series Constable Girpade

Producer, Director, Screenwriter and Improv Comedian Saad Khan is presently working on a web series titled Constable Girpade. The series is produced by Firstaction Studios in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series. Saad Khan’s earlier OTT project Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

Now, Constable Girpade is being shot with a prominent cast. We hear that talented actor Vrajesh Hirjee who is a known Bollywood personality with films like Tum Bin, Krishna Cottage, Fanaa, Heyy Babyy, Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Krrish, Cirkus etc, plays a prominent part in the series.

Yes, you heard it right!!

As per a reliable source, “Vrajesh Hirjee is presently shooting for this project.”

We buzzed Vrajesh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Producer and Director Saad Khan, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: The Archies fame Mihir Ahuja to feature in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

Exclusive: Chunky Pandey joins Anupam Kher in YRF Entertainment’s OTT film Vijay 69

I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles

I am excited to see the audiences’ reaction to the new Ruhaan’s comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada