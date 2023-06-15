ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan's web series Constable Girpade

Senior actor Vrajesh Hirjee will be part of the cast of Saad Khan produced and directed web series Constable Girpade. Read to know about this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
15 Jun,2023 16:50:09
Producer, Director, Screenwriter and Improv Comedian Saad Khan is presently working on a web series titled Constable Girpade. The series is produced by Firstaction Studios in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series. Saad Khan’s earlier OTT project Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

Now, Constable Girpade is being shot with a prominent cast. We hear that talented actor Vrajesh Hirjee who is a known Bollywood personality with films like Tum Bin, Krishna Cottage, Fanaa, Heyy Babyy, Golmaal, Golmaal Returns, Krrish, Cirkus etc, plays a prominent part in the series.

As per a reliable source, “Vrajesh Hirjee is presently shooting for this project.”

We buzzed Vrajesh but did not get through to him.

We reached out to Producer and Director Saad Khan, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

