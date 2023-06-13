I am excited to see the audiences' reaction to the new Ruhaan's comeback in Rabb Se Hai Dua: Ankit Raizada

Actor Ankit Raizada the talented young actor is going all guns blazing with his portrayal of the adorable Ruhaan in Zee TV’s Rabb Se Hai Dua. Produced by LSD Films, the show is seeing a huge highpoint wherein Ruhaan has been kept captive by Gazal and her men. Now, Ruhaan is trying to make a comeback to his house, by escaping from the men who have him captive.

Ankit who has been featured in TV shows Jodhaa Akbar, Meri Doli Tere Angna Dadi Amma Dadi Amma Maan Jao, is happy with his character graph and gets into an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com.

Says Ankit, “The journey of playing Ruhaan has been amazing. This character is always special to me. It is presently going through various shades. This is what has made the character so strong. Love and Hate make a person swing between black and white, finding a balance in grey. A lot of people helped me during this journey, especially the Producer Prateek Sharma and Director Yusuf sir to measure the depths of this one.”

Talking about the present scenario and the problem in which Ruhaan finds himself, Ankit states, “Ruhaan has been through a lot and I am pretty sure his comeback will be a blast. It’s been a hell of a ride for him, the audience now might see a completely different side of Ruhaan. He has suffered a lot. I am really excited about the audiences’ reactions to the comeback of this new Ruhaan.”

Talking about his chemistry with Aditi Sharma, Richa Rathore and Karanvir Sharma, Ankit avers, “My chemistry with all three of them is great. With Karan it is more of a brotherhood; he always treats me as his younger brother. With Richa it is more of Tom and Jerry like; we are the ones who get involved in fun banters and also create a lot of content for social media. Aditi is more like a good friend of mine, helping me in my character. I am lucky to have got the chance to work with good actors till now in my career.”

On the graph that she has had in the character, the actor states, “My character has gone through so many phases and I’ve loved playing every phase. Now I am awaiting to play this new phase that the writers have for me. I am super excited to present them to my audience.”

On his expectations from this new phase in the show, Ankit quips, “To be honest, I have a lot of expectations from this new phase now as Ruhaan was missing in action for a very long time. Now his comeback is going to be with a big bang and all drama that will be created in the family after Ruhaan’s comeback is going to be worth watching.

