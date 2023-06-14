I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor: Vivian Dsena on the way he chooses roles

Vivian Dsena the popular and talented actor has given his fans the treat that they had wanted for a while. His return to television with Colors’ show Udaariyaan, produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has been accepted and appreciated by the masses. Vivian is known for his prolific performances in TV shows Kasamh Se, Agnipareeksha Jeevan Ki – Gangaa, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 8, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Sirf Tum.

His fans will accept the fact that Vivian has always been choosy about the kind of roles he likes to play. And they immediately realized that Sartaj, Vivian’s present character has all the meat in it.

And Vivian has proved again that his choice of work has been stupendous.

Says Vivian, “When I heard the narration of Sartaj, I felt very intrigued as an actor. I found many common points between me and Sartaj, so I was able to connect with him easily. Sartaj is a straightforward person, who believes that relationships are all about ‘give and take’. With time and some bitter experiences, Sartaj has become more cynical and sceptical. And of course when Ravie Dubey and Sargun Mehta – who are one of my oldest friends— asked me to join their show, instantly I said yes to it.”

On his long-standing association with Ravie and Sargun, Vivian avers, “I have always admired their talent and dedication towards their work. They have done an awesome job as producers as well. I am enjoying every minute of working there with them and their entire team. Everything feels fresh and creative.”

Comparing Sartaj with other characters that he has played so far, Vivian says, “Every role I play I make sure I don’t repeat myself, so I wait for a long time before I decide to go ahead with any offer. So far all I can say is that my fans will be getting a completely new shade from what I have portrayed before.”

The actor follows a process while approaching a new character. “I sit on my terrace with my coffee in complete silence and start visualising the character, his look, attitude, way of talking, his walk and how his brain functions as well. I draw a complete image of the character in my head before I go on the floor to start shooting for it,” he reveals.

Vivian has a very different approach to what he wants in future. “Films were never my cup of coffee but I would definitely love to experience the OTT platform. So yeah, I am open to web series provided it is a good project.”