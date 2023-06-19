Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade

Actor and content creator Khushaal Pawaar who has been part of films Judwaa 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baaghi 2 etc, has bagged the lead role in an upcoming web series. Titled Constable Girpaade, the series is presently being shot.

Producer, Director, Screenwriter and Improv Comedian Saad Khan is presently working on this web series titled Constable Girpade. The series is produced by Firstaction Studios in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series. Saad Khan’s earlier OTT project Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

Now we have heard about popular content creator Khushaal Pawaar playing the lead in the series. He was recently seen in the Netflix film with Riteish Deshmukh, Plan A Plan B. One of his most viewed videos is the ‘POV of female walking on Indian streets’.

We buzzed Khushaal but did not get through to him.

