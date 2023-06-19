ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade

Content creator and actor Khushaal Pawaar will play the lead in Saad Khan's upcoming web series Constable Girpade. He will join Gaurav Gera and Vrajesh Hirjee in the series. Read the newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
19 Jun,2023 16:30:24
Exclusive: Content creator Khushaal Pawaar to play lead in web series Constable Girpade

Actor and content creator Khushaal Pawaar who has been part of films Judwaa 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baaghi 2 etc, has bagged the lead role in an upcoming web series. Titled Constable Girpaade, the series is presently being shot.

Producer, Director, Screenwriter and Improv Comedian Saad Khan is presently working on this web series titled Constable Girpade. The series is produced by Firstaction Studios in association with Culture Machine. Saad Khan has created and directed the series. Saad Khan’s earlier OTT project Humble Politician Nograj, was produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Firstaction Studios. It premiered on Voot.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about senior actor Vrajesh Hirjee, Gaurav Gera being part of this web series. If you have missed reading it, you can glance it up here.

Exclusive: Vrajesh Hirjee to feature in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade

Exclusive: Gaurav Gera joins Vrajesh Hirjee in Saad Khan’s web series Constable Girpade 

Now we have heard about popular content creator Khushaal Pawaar playing the lead in the series. He was recently seen in the Netflix film with Riteish Deshmukh, Plan A Plan B. One of his most viewed videos is the ‘POV of female walking on Indian streets’.

We buzzed Khushaal but did not get through to him.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra

I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri 

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
Exclusive: The Kerala Story fame Adah Sharma to feature in ZEE5 series Sunflower 2
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh
I am similar to my father in many ways: Barkha Singh
Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha
Mindful eating is the best way to good fitness: Piya Valecha
I prioritize hard work over luck: Paridhi Sharma
I prioritize hard work over luck: Paridhi Sharma
Latest Stories
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi and Rishi get trapped in outhouse
“When you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard,” Aaliya Siddiqui On Going To Bigg Boss
“When you realize that nobody is listening to you, somewhere you need to make your voice heard,” Aaliya Siddiqui On Going To Bigg Boss
I have got the best complement for Afghani Chicken: Varun Kasturia
I have got the best complement for Afghani Chicken: Varun Kasturia
Jannat Zubair Starts Countdown To Her New Work; Poses In Arabic Look
Jannat Zubair Starts Countdown To Her New Work; Poses In Arabic Look
Ananth Mahadevan’s The Storyteller To Open London Indian Film Festival
Ananth Mahadevan’s The Storyteller To Open London Indian Film Festival
Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project
Movie Buzz: Rashmika Mandanna allegedly duped by manager of Rs 80 lakhs, Kajal Aggarwal shares first look of upcoming project
Read Latest News