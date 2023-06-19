Exclusive: Maitree fame Gantavya Sharma to feature in Netflix series Kohrra

Child actor Gantavya Sharma who is presently seen in Zee TV’s Maitree will be seen in an interesting role in an upcoming web series. He will be seen in Netflix and Clean Slate Filmz’ web series Kohrra, which will be a crime-based series. Sudip Sharma of Pataal Lok has co-created the series with writers Gunjit Chopra and Diggi Sisodia. Sharma will also serve as the showrunner with Randeep Jha as director, as per news in the media.

Kohrra will have a great ensemble cast that includes Suvinder Vicky, Barun Sobti, Varun Badola, Harleen Sethi, Rachel Shelly, and Manish Chaudhary. Described as an engaging investigative drama, the show kicks off with the discovery of a murdered NRI just before his wedding in the countryside of Punjab. As the investigation unfolds a world of deceit, secrets and the dramas of dysfunctional families is revealed.

We now hear of the child actor Gantavya Sharma having shot for this project.

As per a reliable source, “Gantavya will play the grandson of one of the leads in the film, Suvinder Vicky.”

We buzzed Gantavya but did not get through to him.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Netflix but did not hear from them.

