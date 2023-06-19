I see myself as a very strong contender in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2: Akanksha Puri

Akanksha Puri has had a fruitful career as a performer, earning challenging roles across mediums of films, OTT and TV. Popularly known for her mythological performance as Parvati in the TV show Vighnaharta Ganesh, Akanksha is a crowd’s favourite!! Now, she is taking her might forward and showing her fans her ‘real self’ in the popular OTT series Bigg Boss OTT Season 2. Taglined as #TeekhiPuri, Akanksha is a sure-shot hot contender in the race for the crown this time around. The series will be witnessed on Jio Cinema.

Says Akanksha in a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, “I got this offer of Bigg Boss earlier too. But this time around, what was different was that they offered me way in advance. Otherwise, it was the state where I had my prior commitments during the earlier years when they approached me. So I will say, this offer came to me at the right time. I am happy that the timing matched this time around for me to take up Bigg Boss OTT 2. I always wanted to do Bigg Boss. So here is the occasion.”

So you have always been a fan of Bigg Boss? “Yes, a loyal fan”, quips Akanksha.

Ask her what she likes about this show, and pat comes her answer, “I think its reality. Also, this is one of the biggest reality shows. I wanted to get into the reality genre, but always wanted to be part of a biggie.”

Finally, after so many onscreen characters, your fans will see the ‘real you’ inside the house. “Yes, it is a very good feeling. Finally, it is not Goddess Parvati, not some character from my movie, it is Akanksha Puri, the real me. It is a happy feeling. I feel my fans will connect to me more.”

Ask her about the attributes in her that will help her inside the house, and Akanksha states, “Me being vocal about my thoughts, and being confident as a person. Plus, I am emotional, that makes me more real. I think the variety I have will make it all the more interesting for the contestants and fans watching the show.”

“I don’t think anyone can plan for such a show. You can surely think, but you never know the kind of situations you will get put in, once you are in,” she states on the gameplan.

How much of a chance do you have? “I definitely know that all people who will get into the house will be strong, with different personalities. But I see myself as a very strong contender. I think other contestants should be scared of me.”

What is it that you want to prove inside the Bigg Boss house? “No, I just want to enjoy myself. This show is going to add a new leaf to my profile. I simply want to enjoy this journey. Plus, this is a platform where you can show your true self to your audience.”

On the responses she has got before entering the house, Akanksha avers, “The response has been big. One of my fans has sent me a message saying that I am trending Number 1 in the OTT contestant list. I am happy with the kind of support I am getting, even from the time when the game has not started.”

“This stint will definitely open a lot of other opportunities for me as an artist. Plus, Bigg Boss gives you a platform where you connect to your audience more, which no other show gives you. Overall, I am excited to be on the show,” she adds.

Ask her what can be expected of her inside the house, Akanksha states, “One can expect a lot of spontaneous one-liners from me. A lot of people tell me that I have silent humour. So I have a humorous side to me, and I am very emotional. I stay rooted and grounded, and that makes my personality all the more strong.

All the best, Akanksha!!