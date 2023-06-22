Exclusive: Nimki Mukhiya fame Nilima Singh joins the cast of Colors' Suhaagan

Actress Nilima Singh who is known for her portrayal in Nimki Mukhiya has bagged a new show. She will be part of the new cast coming into the Colors show Suhaagan. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, the show is all set for a generation leap. As we know, child actors Aakriti Sharma and Kurangi Nagraj were playing the roles of Bindiya and Payal respectively. Now the show will see a generation leap with the children growing up.

The story of Suhaagan is about sisters Bindiya and Payal who live with their cruel relatives in a village. The kids are burdened to do all the household chores at a young age. Despite all their shortcomings, Bindiya and Payal try to overcome the struggles in life with a smile on their faces.

We at IWMBuzz.com reported exclusively about actors Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan being roped in to play the lead roles of Bindiya and Payal respectively. If you missed reading our story, you can check it here.

Exclusive: Garima Kishnani and Anshula Dhawan to play the leads in Colors’ Suhaagan

We now hear of Nilima Singh being roped in for the pivotal role.

As per a reliable source, “She is all set to play mother to the male lead.”

As per reports in the media, Nima Denzongpa fame Raghav Tiwari will play the male lead in the show post its leap.

