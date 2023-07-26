Exclusive: Pawan Malhotra joins Riteish Deshmukh in RSVP Films' web series

Seasoned actor Pawan Malhotra who has carved a special recognition for himself through his portrayals in projects Grahan, Tabbar, Shiksha Mandal etc, will play a prominent and never-seen-before role in Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films’ upcoming web series. The series will revolve around a pharma industry and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raj Kumar Gupta is the celebrated Director of popular films like Raid, No One Killed Jessica, Aamir etc.

Reports are rife in the media about versatile actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series.

The shoot for the same, we hear is happening in Chandigarh.

We now hear of Pawan Malhotra being part of the stellar cast of the series.

We buzzed Pawan Malhotra but did not get through to him for comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at RSVP Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

