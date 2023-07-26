ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Pawan Malhotra joins Riteish Deshmukh in RSVP Films' web series

Pawan Malhotra the versatile actor who was recently seen in web projects Tabbar, Grahan etc, will be a part of the cast of RSVP Films' upcoming web series. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Jul,2023 15:33:50
Seasoned actor Pawan Malhotra who has carved a special recognition for himself through his portrayals in projects Grahan, Tabbar, Shiksha Mandal etc, will play a prominent and never-seen-before role in Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Films’ upcoming web series. The series will revolve around a pharma industry and is directed by Raj Kumar Gupta.

Raj Kumar Gupta is the celebrated Director of popular films like Raid, No One Killed Jessica, Aamir etc.

Reports are rife in the media about versatile actor Riteish Deshmukh playing the lead in the series.

The shoot for the same, we hear is happening in Chandigarh.

We now hear of Pawan Malhotra being part of the stellar cast of the series.

We buzzed Pawan Malhotra but did not get through to him for comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at RSVP Films, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

