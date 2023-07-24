ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Kumud Mishra bags Anubhav Sinha's next for Netflix

Versatile actor Kumud Mishra will be part of the cast of Anubhav Sinha's upcoming web series based on the Kandahar plane hijack for Netflix. Read this newsbreak here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Jul,2023 16:31:49
Actor Kumud Mishra who is a thundering personality in films, web and TV, is known for his hugely versatile body of work in all mediums. Known for his recent portrayals of work in Mission Majnu, Lust Stories 2, etc, Kumud is presently shooting for Anubhav Sinha’s upcoming web series. He is part of the cast of the Netflix series, which is based on the Kandahar plane hijacking incident. The series tentatively titled ‘Flight in Fear’ has Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Patralekha, Pankaj Kapur playing key roles, as per reports.

Coming to the hijack incident, this was one of the most tragic terrorist incidents where 176 passengers were held hostage by five Pakistani militants.

We at IWMBuzz.com, have already reported exclusively about Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj playing a crucial role in the series. If you have missed reading it, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj in Anubhav Sinha’s web series on Kandahar hijack for Netflix

We now at IWMBuzz.com have gotten to know that Kumud Mishra is also part of the series, and that he plays an engaging role.

We buzzed Kumud Mishra but did not get through for a comment.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Netflix, but did not hear from them.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj

Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starter Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV

Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats

Exclusive: Saurabh Dubey to feature in Nagesh Kukunoor’s web series on Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, Trail of Assassin

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

