My journey with Tiku Weds Sheru is one of the best ones I have had: Khushi Bhardwaj

Actress Khushi Bhardwaj is all set for a big leap with her Bollywood biggie, Tiku Weds Sheru. Khushi had an exemplary experience shooting with great stars like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Avneet Kaur and Kangana Ranaut. Calling this to be the best of roles she has got so far, Khushi has high hopes for this film.

Khushi plays sister to Avneet in the film and she looked gorgeous along with Avneet in the recent press meet.

In a candid chat with IWMBuzz.com, Khushi Bhardwaj talks about her experience shooting for the film Tiku Weds Sheru.

Tiku weds Sheru is your big entry into films. How has the journey been?

I’ve got to admit that this journey is one of the best ones I’ve had. I still remember the day I got the call, I had just woken up and was so clueless haha, overall working with Nawazuddin sir, Kangana ma’am and Avneet didi was like a dream come true and I feel so blessed that I was given this opportunity.

How was it to shoot with Avneet?

Avneet didi was a total sweetheart, she made me feel so comfortable! She’s one of the most down-to-earth and sweet people I’ve ever met. I really wish to work with her in future as well.

How did it all begin on the set of Tiku Weds Sheru?

On the first day on set, I was extremely nervous. But when I met Sai Kabir sir (Director) & Amit Tiwari sir( Writer), they created such an atmosphere and gave me so much confidence that after one scene, I started feeling like I know each of them for so long.

You have had a long wait for this film. How is the feeling now?

Oh yes, we had been waiting for about two years for this film and my excitement is on a whole different level. I can’t wait to watch the final movie which we all have worked so hard on.

What are your expectations from this film?

Well, I’m not the person to keep high expectations but I really hope the audience likes the film which I’m sure they would. As everyone in this film is so out of the box, the story, the song, the characters and literally everything!

You have been part of good tv and web projects. How has it been?

I have just started my journey and it already feels so long, it has been great! Working with big stars and travelling to different places has been the best part of it. I love playing and exploring different characters.

What’s your learning from this film experience?

There’s a lot to learn from the story in this film itself and how it tells us about the struggle people face in trying to become a part of this glamorous Bollywood. Behind the scenes I learned a lot from my co-actors, Nawazuddin sir and Avneet didi and of course Kangana ma’am. I can’t even begin to describe how much Kangana ma’am has taught me throughout this film, she was there with me in every single scene and took charge of everything on set! She’s really someone I looked up to on set and in real life.