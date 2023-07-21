Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV

JAR Pictures, the production unit that gave the web-viewers the amazing concept of Tabbar, was shooting for a slice-of-life comedy concept, which was earlier titled ‘Us and Them’. This project is now finally titled as Ishqiyapa. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about the stellar cast on board the series.

We have written about Vinay Pathak playing the central role in the series. We have also written about actors Mukesh Tiwari, Sushmita Mukherjee, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Pooja Katyal, Natasha Rastogi being part of the series. We had then reported that the series will bear shape on a popular OTT platform. If you have missed reading all of these stories, you can check it out here.

Now we have the news that Ishiyapa will launch on Amazon miniTV soon!!

Yes, this comedy slice-of-life concept will surely be talked about a lot, as it is made with all heart, is what we hear.

We buzzed the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.