ADVERTISEMENT
Digital | News

Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon miniTV

JAR Pictures' project Ishqiyapa, which IWMBuzz.com has been writing about quite extensively, starring Vinay Pathak, will launch on Amazon miniTV. Read all about the series here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Jul,2023 18:07:35
Exclusive: Vinay Pathak starrer Ishiyapa to launch on Amazon Prime 835841

JAR Pictures, the production unit that gave the web-viewers the amazing concept of Tabbar, was shooting for a slice-of-life comedy concept, which was earlier titled ‘Us and Them’. This project is now finally titled as Ishqiyapa. We at IWMBuzz.com had earlier reported about the stellar cast on board the series.

We have written about Vinay Pathak playing the central role in the series. We have also written about actors Mukesh Tiwari, Sushmita Mukherjee, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Pooja Katyal, Natasha Rastogi being part of the series. We had then reported that the series will bear shape on a popular OTT platform. If you have missed reading all of these stories, you can check it out here.

Exclusive: Mukesh Tiwari bags JAR Pictures’ web series

Exclusive: Vinay Pathak joins Mukesh Tiwari in JAR Pictures’ next

Exclusive: Sushmita Mukherjee bags JAR Pictures’ next

Exclusive: Tabbar fame Paramvir Cheema bags JAR Pictures’ web series

Exclusive: Pooja Katyal to be part of JAR Pictures’ web series

Exclusive: Natasha Rastogi joins the cast of JAR Pictures’ web series Us and Them

Now we have the news that Ishiyapa will launch on Amazon miniTV soon!!

Yes, this comedy slice-of-life concept will surely be talked about a lot, as it is made with all heart, is what we hear.

We buzzed the spokesperson at Amazon miniTV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Exclusive: Mayur More joins Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf 835627
Exclusive: Mayur More joins Sharad Kelkar in Amazon miniTV’s Slum Golf
Exclusive: Dharavi Bank fame Samikssha Batnagar bags film Law Master 835579
Exclusive: Dharavi Bank fame Samikssha Batnagar bags film Law Master
Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats 835553
Exclusive: Sushant Divgikar bags Amazon miniTV series Campus Beats
Exclusive: Marathi actor Sushant Arole bags Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf 835543
Exclusive: Marathi actor Sushant Arole bags Amazon miniTV series Slum Golf
My most memorable travel was to Disneyland with my kids: Kanupriya Pandit 835533
My most memorable travel was to Disneyland with my kids: Kanupriya Pandit
Review of Colors' Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: An engrossing tale of love in the infamous land of Sonagachi 835476
Review of Colors’ Neerja Ek Nayi Pehchaan: An engrossing tale of love in the infamous land of Sonagachi
Latest Stories
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup 835635
Keerthy Suresh Turns Muse In Ethnic Black Embroidered Kurta And Dewy Makeup
Rishab Shetty To Be The Ambassador of SAVE WILDLIFE CAMPAIGN! Will Be Hosting the Season 4! 835879
Rishab Shetty To Be The Ambassador of SAVE WILDLIFE CAMPAIGN! Will Be Hosting the Season 4!
Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress 835761
Monalisa Turns Barbie In Red Shimmery Dress
Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details 835868
Pakistani Cricketer Ayesha Naseem Retires At The Age Of 18; Check Details
Netizens praise Pan India actor Prabhas as the first glimpse of 'Kalki 2898 AD' has been released, calling it "It's incredible" 835861
Netizens praise Pan India actor Prabhas as the first glimpse of ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has been released, calling it “It’s incredible”
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted! 835859
Fan-favorite host Salman Khan is back with the second season of Bigg Boss OTT! Fans are delighted!
Read Latest News