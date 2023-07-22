ADVERTISEMENT
Exclusive: Tiku Weds Sheru fame Khushi Bhardwaj in Anubhav Sinha's web series on Kandahar hijack for Netflix

Khushi Bhardwaj who was seen in Tiku Weds Sheru, will be seen in the Netflix series of Anubhav Sinha, on the Kandahar hijack incident. Read this news here at IWMBuzz.com.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
22 Jul,2023 15:03:16
Actress Khushi Bhardwaj who recently won the limelight along with Avneet Kaur in the recently released Kangana Ranaut film Tiku Weds Sheru, has bagged a big project. Her next will be the Anubhav Sinha-helmed series for Netflix, which is based on the Kandahar plane hijacking incident. The series tentatively titled ‘Flight in Fear’ has Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Patralekha, Pankaj Kapur playing key roles, as per reports.

Coming to the hijack incident, this was one of the most tragic terrorist incidents where 176 passengers were held hostage by five Pakistani militants.

We at IWMBuzz.com hear that Khushi will play an interesting role in the series.

Khushi who was featured in TV shows Baalveer 3, Parineetii etc, has also shot for the Applause Entertainment series 36 Days directed by Vishal Furia.

We buzzed Khushi but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Netflix, but did not hear from them.

